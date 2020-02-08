First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 2,815 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TEGNA by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,904,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,444,000 after acquiring an additional 97,933 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,872,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,959,000 after purchasing an additional 249,071 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 4,180.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,692,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,600 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 11.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,393,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,642,000 after purchasing an additional 141,183 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 11.8% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,094,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,992,000 after purchasing an additional 115,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $18.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.45.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. TEGNA had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $551.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Benchmark increased their price objective on TEGNA to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TEGNA in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

