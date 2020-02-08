First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 158 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 1.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 2.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 16.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Amphenol by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $926,820.00. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APH opened at $103.36 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.78 and a fifty-two week high of $110.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.90. The company has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Cross Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.48.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.