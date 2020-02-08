First Mercantile Trust Co. Raises Position in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD)

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,282,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,535,000 after acquiring an additional 175,499 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 504,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,240 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 641,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,351,000 after acquiring an additional 246,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 129,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 34,390 shares during the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NOMD. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomad Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

NOMD stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Nomad Foods Ltd has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $23.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.77.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $540.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.51 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

