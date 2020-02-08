First Mercantile Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 25.7% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,365,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,895 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,661 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 915,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,366,000 after acquiring an additional 217,737 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 585,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after acquiring an additional 147,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 504,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after acquiring an additional 32,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

STL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.08.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $98,605.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,499.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE STL opened at $20.37 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.31.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.05 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.53%.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

