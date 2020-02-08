First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,559 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at about $912,000. Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,164,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 370,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 5,800 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $124,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,806.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 6,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $123,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,366 shares in the company, valued at $398,358.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,281 shares of company stock worth $733,596. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Associated Banc stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average is $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. Associated Banc Corp has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $23.83.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $293.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.30 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 20.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Associated Banc Corp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ASB shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Associated Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Bank of America set a $19.00 price objective on Associated Banc and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

