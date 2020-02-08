First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $236,000 Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 168.8% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,866,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,751,000 after buying an additional 1,800,388 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 75.9% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,656,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,487,000 after buying an additional 714,899 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after buying an additional 1,162,570 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,455,000 after buying an additional 33,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,155,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,258,000 after buying an additional 158,475 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 522,810 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $10,994,694.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,632,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,371,548.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.11. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $16.84 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.88%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JEF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

