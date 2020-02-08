First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $49.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.65 million. First Financial had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 9.79%.

Shares of First Financial stock opened at $43.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Financial has a 52-week low of $37.41 and a 52-week high of $46.93. The company has a market cap of $585.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other news, Director Thomas Craig Martin acquired 850 shares of First Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.75 per share, for a total transaction of $38,887.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,887.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

THFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

