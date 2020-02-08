FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Barclays

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the information security company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of FireEye in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FireEye from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FireEye in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of FireEye from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of FireEye from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.75.

NASDAQ FEYE traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,798,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,514. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.40. FireEye has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information security company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $235.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.65 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 28.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FireEye will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FireEye news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $105,914.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 405,101 shares in the company, valued at $6,858,359.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $1,082,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 345,101 shares in the company, valued at $6,225,622.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in FireEye by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,029 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 19,852 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 153.8% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 262,428 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 159,048 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 320,874 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 7.7% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 14,000 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 1.4% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 81,300 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

