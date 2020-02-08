FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the information security company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded FireEye from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered FireEye from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.00 price target on FireEye and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of FireEye in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FEYE traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.08. 4,798,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,179,514. FireEye has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.08.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information security company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 19.48% and a negative net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $235.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FireEye will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $1,082,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 345,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,225,622.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $105,914.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 405,101 shares in the company, valued at $6,858,359.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEYE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,676,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in FireEye by 27.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,238,934 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $29,867,000 after purchasing an additional 486,491 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in FireEye by 983.9% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 346,575 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 314,600 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in FireEye by 466.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 302,390 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 248,992 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in FireEye by 3,511.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 241,972 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 235,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

