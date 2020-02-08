FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

FEYE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on FireEye from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on FireEye in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.61.

Get FireEye alerts:

FEYE traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $15.08. 4,858,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,836,767. FireEye has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $18.34. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average is $15.40.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information security company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 19.48% and a negative net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $235.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. FireEye’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FireEye will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $105,914.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 405,101 shares in the company, valued at $6,858,359.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $1,082,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 345,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,225,622.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEYE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FireEye during the second quarter worth approximately $8,676,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of FireEye by 27.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,238,934 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $29,867,000 after purchasing an additional 486,491 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of FireEye by 983.9% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 346,575 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 314,600 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of FireEye by 466.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 302,390 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 248,992 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of FireEye by 3,511.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 241,972 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 235,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.