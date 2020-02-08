Financial Counselors Inc. Takes $144,000 Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of EQT by 14.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of EQT by 65.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 17,940 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 90.1% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 37,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 17,802 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EQT by 116.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 219,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 118,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EQT opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EQT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. EQT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

