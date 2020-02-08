Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 1,750 Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,138,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,478,000 after purchasing an additional 242,747 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Under Armour by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,944,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,037,000 after acquiring an additional 142,581 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 674,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Under Armour by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 408,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,825,000 after acquiring an additional 21,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Under Armour by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 335,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76 and a beta of 1.06. Under Armour Inc has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $24.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.16.

UA has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Under Armour to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

In other Under Armour news, insider Kevin Eskridge sold 19,348 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $306,472.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,762,686.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

