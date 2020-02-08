Financial Counselors Inc. Invests $295,000 in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 2,572.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 20,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $338.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $292.64 and a 200 day moving average of $264.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 32.52 EPS for the current year.

Biogen declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIIB. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.69.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

