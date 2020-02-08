Financial Counselors Inc. Has $260,000 Stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,158 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 791.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.69. The company has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

