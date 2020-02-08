Financial Counselors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,632 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.6% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,951 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,491 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 14,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.5% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 50,635 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Howard Weil initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.89.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $74.35 on Friday. EOG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $107.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.87. The company has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. EOG Resources had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 20.76%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

