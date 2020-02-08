Financial Counselors Inc. Buys Shares of 6,270 Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME)

Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,270 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MIME. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Mimecast during the first quarter worth about $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Mimecast during the third quarter worth about $166,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mimecast during the third quarter worth about $231,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mimecast stock opened at $52.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.88 and its 200-day moving average is $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Mimecast Ltd has a 12 month low of $34.62 and a 12 month high of $54.57.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $103.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.63 million. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total value of $667,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,232,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $1,508,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,661,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,601,144.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $5,424,650. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mimecast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.93.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

