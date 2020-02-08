Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 21,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 87,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 12,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 126.4% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 3,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $121.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.47. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $96.03 and a 1 year high of $123.74.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

