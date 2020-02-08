Financial Comparison: Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) & TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV)

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) and TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

44.9% of Applied Genetic Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of TrovaGene shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of TrovaGene shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Applied Genetic Technologies and TrovaGene, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Genetic Technologies 0 0 6 0 3.00 TrovaGene 0 0 2 0 3.00

Applied Genetic Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 230.00%. TrovaGene has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 692.35%. Given TrovaGene’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TrovaGene is more favorable than Applied Genetic Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Applied Genetic Technologies has a beta of 2.82, meaning that its stock price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TrovaGene has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Applied Genetic Technologies and TrovaGene’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies $41.69 million 2.19 -$2.01 million ($0.11) -45.45 TrovaGene $380,000.00 37.27 -$16.46 million ($8.26) -0.22

Applied Genetic Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than TrovaGene. Applied Genetic Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TrovaGene, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Genetic Technologies and TrovaGene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies -4.81% -26.07% -21.36% TrovaGene -3,797.67% -185.18% -119.86%

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies beats TrovaGene on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology. It has collaboration agreements with Biogen MA, Inc., Synpromics Limited, and Bionic Sight, LLC, as well as the University of Florida Research Foundation. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

About TrovaGene

Trovagene, Inc., a clinical-stage, precision medicine oncology therapeutics company, develops oncology therapeutics for cancer care by leveraging its proprietary Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) technology in tumor genomics. Its lead drug candidate, PCM-075, is a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor. The PCM-075 is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors. The PCM-075 is also in preclinical studies with approximately 10 chemotherapeutic and target agents used in hematologic and solid tumor cancers, including Zytiga (abiraterone acetate); Beleodaq (belinostat); Quizartinib (AC220), a development stage FLT3 inhibitor; and Velcade (bortezomib) in AML, metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and other hematologic and solid tumor cancers. Trovagene, Inc. primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.