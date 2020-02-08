Field & Main Bank Purchases 840 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,092 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.2% of Field & Main Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 74,287 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 461.8% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $59.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $245.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.30 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.29.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.