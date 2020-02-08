Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 4,385 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 270,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.4% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $58,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 38,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 59,499 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,993,000 after acquiring an additional 26,719 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.65.

HD opened at $237.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $258.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $239.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.49.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

