Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 289 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,601,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,064 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,671,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,315,000 after purchasing an additional 536,989 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,414,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,461,000 after purchasing an additional 165,465 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,882,000 after purchasing an additional 222,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,098,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,417,000 after purchasing an additional 166,091 shares during the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.91.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.49 per share, with a total value of $89,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,981.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $87.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.48. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.37 and a 1-year high of $119.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.23.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.05). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

