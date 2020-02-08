Fiduciary Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,024 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in eBay by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,442,419 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $34,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,318 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $692,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,477 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in eBay by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,648,493 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $312,297,000 after acquiring an additional 442,420 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $36.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.49. eBay Inc has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $4,279,767.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,183 shares of company stock valued at $5,776,453 in the last 90 days. 6.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 target price on eBay and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on eBay from to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.79.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.