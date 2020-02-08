Fiduciary Trust Co. Increases Stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 71.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,422,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,566,000 after acquiring an additional 76,376 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,581,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,850,000 after purchasing an additional 73,560 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,439,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,639,000 after purchasing an additional 442,494 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,396,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,158,000 after purchasing an additional 90,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,350,000 after purchasing an additional 140,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $150.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52-week low of $116.79 and a 52-week high of $151.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.58. The company has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.30.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,191,812.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.82.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

