Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Ball by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLL shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities started coverage on Ball in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.01.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 15,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,051,544.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 438,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,620,043.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $596,226.10. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,055 shares of company stock worth $4,343,836. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $76.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.88. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $52.84 and a 52-week high of $82.82.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

