Fiduciary Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 185.2% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 15,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total value of $2,830,151.10. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total transaction of $702,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $208.96 on Friday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $151.51 and a 12-month high of $220.42. The company has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.35.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EL. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.71.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

