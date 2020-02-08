Fiduciary Trust Co. Cuts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,328 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in NVIDIA by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 409 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 13,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.96.

Shares of NVDA opened at $251.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.35, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.45. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $132.60 and a twelve month high of $259.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,727,517.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total transaction of $1,488,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,012,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,424. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.