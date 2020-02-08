Fiduciary Trust Co. Buys 69 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2,785.7% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company stock opened at $167.45 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $132.68 and a 52 week high of $180.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

DE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Argus restated a “positive” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays set a $180.00 target price on Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $169.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.79.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 12,151 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $1,996,652.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,066,848.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Field sold 12,637 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,274,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,494,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,325 shares of company stock worth $6,975,081. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

