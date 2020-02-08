Fiduciary Trust Co. Buys 592 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 1,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total transaction of $1,415,754.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,359,580.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 3,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $524,745.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 277,589 shares of company stock valued at $37,465,455. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $141.81 on Friday. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $143.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra upped their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.06.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

