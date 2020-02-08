Fiduciary Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $439.17 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $292.53 and a 12-month high of $441.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

In related news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total transaction of $481,725.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,237 shares of company stock valued at $17,069,612 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.47.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

