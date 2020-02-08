FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of FFBW from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBW opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.57 million, a PE ratio of 62.76 and a beta of 0.45. FFBW has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.77.

FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter. FFBW had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 2.04%.

In other FFBW news, Director Jose A. Olivieri bought 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FFBW stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FFBW Inc (NASDAQ:FFBW) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of FFBW worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

About FFBW

FFBW, Inc is the holding company of First Federal Bank of Wisconsin (the Bank). First Federal Bank of Wisconsin is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. The Bank’s business consists primarily of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, in one-to four-family residential owner-occupied real estate loans, one-to four-family residential investor-owned real estate loans, multifamily loans and commercial real estate loans, and, to a lesser extent, commercial and industrial loans, commercial development loans and consumer loans.

