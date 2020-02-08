Fetch.ai (FET) Price Reaches $0.0452 on Major Exchanges

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 8th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $29.97 million and approximately $11.32 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai token can now be bought for $0.0452 or 0.00000458 BTC on major exchanges including BitMax, Korbit, HitBTC and Dcoin. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Fetch.ai

FET is a token. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 662,995,856 tokens. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai

Fetch.ai Token Trading

Fetch.ai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, HitBTC, KuCoin, IDEX, Binance, Coinsuper, Korbit, Bitbns, BiKi, Bitrabbit, BitMax, MXC, Bittrex, WazirX, Hotbit, Dcoin and BitAsset. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

