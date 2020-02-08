Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) PT Raised to $185.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.94% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on RACE. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.86.
RACE traded down $2.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $166.76. 257,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,324. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $122.78 and a twelve month high of $176.58. The company has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.10.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 808.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.92% of the company’s stock.
Ferrari Company Profile
Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
