Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) PT Raised to $185.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RACE. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

Get Ferrari alerts:

RACE traded down $2.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $166.76. 257,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,324. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $122.78 and a twelve month high of $176.58. The company has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.10.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.12). Ferrari had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 808.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.92% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.