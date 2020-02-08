Ferguson’s (FERG) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Ferguson (LON:FERG) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ferguson to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 6,600 ($86.82) to GBX 8,075 ($106.22) in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ferguson to an underperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 5,900 ($77.61) in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from GBX 7,100 ($93.40) to GBX 8,000 ($105.24) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from GBX 6,300 ($82.87) to GBX 7,000 ($92.08) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from GBX 6,480 ($85.24) to GBX 7,000 ($92.08) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 6,773.41 ($89.10).

LON:FERG traded up GBX 126 ($1.66) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 7,440 ($97.87). 331,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7,040.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6,509.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02. Ferguson has a 1-year low of GBX 4,594 ($60.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 7,268 ($95.61).

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

