Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Separately, Liberum Capital cut Ferguson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Ferguson stock opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average of $8.25. Ferguson has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $9.65.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

