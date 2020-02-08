Ferguson (LON:FERG) PT Raised to GBX 8,100

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,000 ($92.08) to GBX 8,100 ($106.55) in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FERG. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 6,600 ($86.82) to GBX 7,800 ($102.60) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 6,950 ($91.42) price target on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 6,773.41 ($89.10).

LON FERG traded up GBX 126 ($1.66) on Friday, hitting GBX 7,440 ($97.87). 450,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,008. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,594 ($60.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7,268 ($95.61). The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion and a PE ratio of 15.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7,040.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6,509.12.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

