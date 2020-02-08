FDM Group’s (FDM) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of FDM Group (LON:FDM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, HSBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of LON FDM opened at GBX 1,026 ($13.50) on Wednesday. FDM Group has a 1 year low of GBX 645 ($8.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,112 ($14.63). The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,028.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 855.36.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, project management and support office, data and operations services, business analysis, business intelligence, production support, client training, and information security.

