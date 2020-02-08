FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Announces Earnings Results

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $193.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.48 million.

FFG opened at $60.03 on Friday. FBL Financial Group has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $71.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.00.

Get FBL Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FFG shares. Raymond James raised shares of FBL Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for FBL Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBL Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.