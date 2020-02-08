Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Fanhua from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fanhua from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fanhua currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

FANH stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,438. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fanhua has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $35.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.07.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Fanhua had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $115.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fanhua will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Fanhua by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fanhua by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fanhua during the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Fanhua by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 16,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fanhua by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,061,000 after acquiring an additional 19,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

