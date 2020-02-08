Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead Sells 260 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total value of $53,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 266 shares in the company, valued at $54,929. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total value of $56,196.40.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $57,683.60.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total value of $55,341.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.93, for a total value of $51,721.80.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.57, for a total value of $52,408.20.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.37, for a total value of $51,316.20.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $52,002.60.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00.

FB stock opened at $212.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.60. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.28 and a 52-week high of $224.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Facebook by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Facebook by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners grew its position in Facebook by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $260.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.29.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

