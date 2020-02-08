Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fabrinet from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fabrinet currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.75.

FN stock opened at $64.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.58 and its 200 day moving average is $57.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $71.22.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 6,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $395,242.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 12,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $784,155.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,687.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,334 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fabrinet by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 39,340 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 16.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the second quarter worth about $14,636,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Fabrinet by 3.6% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Fabrinet by 125.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

