Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EYEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Eyenovia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

Eyenovia stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.35. The company had a trading volume of 16,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,499. Eyenovia has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.64. The stock has a market cap of $71.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.45.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eyenovia will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 29,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $80,851.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,226,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,694.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYEN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 72.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 58,697 shares in the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 25.1% in the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 224,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

