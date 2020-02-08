Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) PT Raised to $74.00 at Sidoti

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) had its target price hoisted by Sidoti from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EXPO. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Exponent from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Exponent from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.50.

EXPO traded up $4.44 on Friday, hitting $78.38. The company had a trading volume of 275,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,780. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.45. Exponent has a 1-year low of $51.32 and a 1-year high of $78.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23 and a beta of 0.38.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Exponent had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exponent will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $592,465.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,418.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $439,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,993,064.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,419 shares of company stock valued at $3,942,793. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Exponent by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Exponent by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,548,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,864,000 after purchasing an additional 24,045 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the third quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the third quarter worth approximately $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

