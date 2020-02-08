Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) had its price target lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

EXPO has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut Exponent from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Exponent from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Exponent stock traded up $4.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.38. 275,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,780. Exponent has a 52-week low of $51.32 and a 52-week high of $78.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.23 and a beta of 0.38.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Exponent had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exponent will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $439,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,993,064.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,800 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total value of $110,808.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,794.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,419 shares of company stock valued at $3,942,793. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Exponent during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 1,710.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 889.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

