eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EXPI. ValuEngine lowered eXp World from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded eXp World from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of EXPI traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $11.62. 99,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,680. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.53 million, a P/E ratio of -44.69 and a beta of 4.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87. eXp World has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $12.55.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $282.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.83 million. eXp World had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 42.22%. Research analysts forecast that eXp World will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Alan M. Goldman sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $96,424.38. Also, VP Jason Gesing sold 31,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $349,480.20. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,862 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,347. Corporate insiders own 41.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in eXp World by 8.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 21,329 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in eXp World by 196.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,894,000 after buying an additional 946,993 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in eXp World during the 3rd quarter valued at about $532,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in eXp World by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

