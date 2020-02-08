Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Sunday, January 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelixis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Exelixis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.73.

Shares of EXEL traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,044,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,006. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.33. Exelixis has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $25.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $868,000.00. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 86,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $1,566,077.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,835.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 373,639 shares of company stock worth $6,915,104. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 105.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 427.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

