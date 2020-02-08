Excalibur Management Corp Buys 12,141 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Excalibur Management Corp boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,141 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 1.7% of Excalibur Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 21,877 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,761 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $66.02 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $286.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Intel declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

In other news, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, Director James J. Goetz purchased 86,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.13 per share, with a total value of $5,011,968.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,968.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 188,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,086,765 and have sold 82,146 shares valued at $4,611,285. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

