EverGreenCoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $18.00 (EGC)

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 8th. EverGreenCoin has a market capitalization of $303,374.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EverGreenCoin has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar. One EverGreenCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000218 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.11 or 0.01286409 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00048584 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00022928 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00217751 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006840 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002157 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00063501 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004216 BTC.

EverGreenCoin Profile

EverGreenCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,182,360 coins. The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EverGreenCoin is evergreencoin.org . EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

EverGreenCoin Coin Trading

EverGreenCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverGreenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EverGreenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

