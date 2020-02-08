Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Given “Corporate” Rating at FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

EOG opened at GBX 1.55 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.35. Europa Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 4.20 ($0.06). The company has a market cap of $6.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75.

Get Europa Oil & Gas alerts:

About Europa Oil & Gas

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company owns a 100% working interest in the West Firsby and Crosby Warren fields; and a 65% non-operated interest in the Whisby-4 field located in the East Midlands, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Europa Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Europa Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.