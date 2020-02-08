Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Trading Down 5.5%

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)’s share price fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.71, 1,848,946 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 33% from the average session volume of 2,777,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EURN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Euronav from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $320.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.27 million. Euronav had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 5.32%. Analysts expect that Euronav NV will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EURN. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Euronav during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,043,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 260.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,926,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,494 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,918,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 1,308.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,551,269 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 1,015.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 544,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 496,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

