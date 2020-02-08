Eureka Group (ASX:EGH) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of Eureka Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:EGH) shot up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$0.39 ($0.28) and last traded at A$0.39 ($0.28), 297,525 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.39 ($0.27).

The company has a market cap of $89.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.31.

Eureka Group Company Profile (ASX:EGH)

Eureka Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages senior independent living communities in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Rental Villages and Property Management. It provides specialist property asset management services through property ownership and caretaking, as well as infrastructure management; accommodation and tailored services to aged residents with discretionary and non-discretionary spend characteristics; and property maintenance, catering, and other services.

